Republic Day's Preparations Intensify At Kartavya Path, Full Dress Rehearsal Underway

| Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Preparations are underway for Republic Day 2023. Full dress rehearsal parade is being done on Delhi's Kartavya Path. Along with this, Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory in which people have been advised to stay away from the parade route from 9:30 am till noon.