RERA's Mega action on 11 Builders of NOIDA, Strict Action on Non-Payment of fines

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

UP RERA has taken major action against the builders for not completing the project on time. UP RERA has imposed a fine of 1.77 crores on different real estate companies.