videoDetails

Retreat Ceremony Organized at Attari Wagah Border ahead of 74th Republic Day

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Retreat Ceremony organized at Attari Wagah Border on Wednesday before 74th Republic Day. During this, BSF jawans presented an example of bravery. In this report, see 100 big news from across the country in a quick manner.