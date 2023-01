videoDetails

Rishabh Pant to shift from Dehradun to Mumbai hospital for further treatment

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car had recently met with a horrific road accident. Rishabh Pant got serious injuries in this accident. Rishabh Pant is being shifted from Dehradun to Mumbai. Further treatment will be done in Mumbai hospital.