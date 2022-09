RJD's Shivanand Tiwari defends PFI's 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Pune

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

RJD has come in support of PFI. A big statement of RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has come out. He has said that the slogans of Pakistan are only an expression of Protest. In fact, slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised in Pune.