NewsVideos

Rohingya: No EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi - MHA

A big statement of the Ministry of Home Affairs has come out regarding Rohingyas. It has been said from MHA that no announcement has been made on Rohingyas. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet that in a historic decision, all Rohingya refugees will be transferred to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of ​​Delhi. After which there was a ruckus.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
A big statement of the Ministry of Home Affairs has come out regarding Rohingyas. It has been said from MHA that no announcement has been made on Rohingyas. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet that in a historic decision, all Rohingya refugees will be transferred to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of ​​Delhi. After which there was a ruckus.

All Videos

DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

Trending Videos

8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
hardeep singh puri on rohingya,mha on rohingya,Hardeep Singh Puri,Hardeep Puri,rohingya news,Rohingya refugee,Rohingya refugees,Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri,Rohingya,Rohingya India,Muslim Rohingya,Rohingya Muslim,Rohingya people,crisis rohingya,rohingya rakhine,hardeep singh puri rohingya refugees,hardeep singh puri on refugees,Rohingya Myanmar,Rohingyas in india,hardeep singh puri on fuel taxes,refugees,delhi rohingya camp,