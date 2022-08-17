Rohingya: No EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi - MHA

A big statement of the Ministry of Home Affairs has come out regarding Rohingyas. It has been said from MHA that no announcement has been made on Rohingyas. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet that in a historic decision, all Rohingya refugees will be transferred to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of ​​Delhi. After which there was a ruckus.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

