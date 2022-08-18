Rohingya Row: Govt flats to Rohingya refugees trigger row

The BJP government at the Center and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi have come face to face over the Rohingya row. Today a new twist has come in this, a letter from the Kejriwal government has come to fore in which the government has requested to give flats to Rohingyas in Delhi's Bakkarwala. Now BJP is attacking Delhi government over its letter about giving flats to Rohingyas.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

