Rohit Ranjan Arrest Case: 'Action was taken on the orders of Chhattisgarh CM'- Raman Singh

On reaching the Chhattisgarh Police to arrest Rohit Ranjan, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said that this action has been taken on the orders of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. No IPC or CrPC rules have been followed in this.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 03:52 PM IST

On reaching the Chhattisgarh Police to arrest Rohit Ranjan, former Chief Minister Raman Singh said that this action has been taken on the orders of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. No IPC or CrPC rules have been followed in this.