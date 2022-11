Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In Danger, BCCI Is Considering Different Captains for Test Matches

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

BCCI is taking many tough decisions after India's defeat against England in T20 World Cup's Semi Final Match. As per latest reports, Rohit Sharma's Captaincy seems to be in danger. BCCI is considering different captains for Test Matches and limited overs.