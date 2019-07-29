close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

RPF officer's letter alerts Railways staff on ‘emergency situation’ in Kashmir Valley

A letter purportedly issued by the office of the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Srinagar, asking employees to stock ration and drinking water, not to keep their families in Kashmir, and to restrict leave due to the “emergency situation” has added to the fear and speculation in the Valley. The Ministry of Railways immediately “revoked” the letter and said the officer “was not authorised to issue such a letter and did not have the approval of the competent authority to do so either”. According to a clarification issued by the ministry, the Senior Divis

Jul 29, 2019, 10:42 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Why it's critical to remove article 35A from J&K?