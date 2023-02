videoDetails

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Makes Big Statement On Casteism Says, 'pandits Created Caste, Not God'

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement regarding caste. He said, 'Not God but the Pandits have created caste which is wrong. Hindu society has been confused about casteism and it is necessary to remove this confusion.