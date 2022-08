RSS founder Hedgewar’s memories to be made permanent in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to build a memorial in the state to Preserve the memory of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. After this announcement, Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to build a memorial in the state to Preserve the memory of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. After this announcement, Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP.