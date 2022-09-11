Ruckus over the release of the convicts of Bilkis... see what Owaisi said

Ruckus over the release of the convicts of Bilkis... see what Owaisi said. BJP | Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the BJP's policy is to stand with the rapists... be it in Gujarat or Kathua... where the caste of some people can secure their release from jail irrespective of the heinous nature of their crime...

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

Ruckus over the release of the convicts of Bilkis... see what Owaisi said. BJP | Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the BJP's policy is to stand with the rapists... be it in Gujarat or Kathua... where the caste of some people can secure their release from jail irrespective of the heinous nature of their crime...