Russia-Ukraine war: America says, 'India's efforts can end the war'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

America's statement on Russia-Ukraine war has come to the fore once again. America has said that it wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative to end the Russia-Ukraine war, this war can end with the efforts of India.