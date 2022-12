videoDetails

Russia-Ukraine War: Biden-Putin Planning BIG Against Russian President Putin?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

America has announced to provide security assistance to Ukraine. America will give a security package of 1.85 billion dollars to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Putin's tension seems to be increasing. The question arises is this help a part of some bigger planning of Biden and Zelensky? PATRIOT plan made against Putin?