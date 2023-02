videoDetails

Russia-Ukraine War: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end? How much has Ukraine changed in a year?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is about to complete one year. Even after a year, this war does not seem to end. While Russia is not ready to back down, Ukraine is challenging the Russian army with the help of America and Western countries. Amidst all this the question arises that when will this war end?