Sachin Pilot targets Ashok Gehlot over Rajasthan Paper Leak Case

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Attacking his own government in Rajasthan paper leak case, Sachin Pilot has given a big statement targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Sachin Pilot said, 'There is collusion between leader and officers in the paper leak case. Action should be taken against the people responsible'.