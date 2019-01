Sachin Tendulkar launches biography of Gymnast Dipa Karmakar in Mumbai

Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar launches biography of Gymnast Dipa Karmakar titled 'The Small Wonder'. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo, Dronacharya Awardee Bishweshwar Nandi and Journalist Vimal Mohan are co-authors of the book.