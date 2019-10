Sachin Tendulkar reaches out to the voting booth to cast his vote with the family in Mumbai

In Maharashtra assembly election 2019, Sachin Tendulkar reaches out to the voting booth to cast his vote with the family. In the assembly election of 2019, voting still underway in 288 & 90 constituencies of Maharashtra and Haryana respectively. #AssemblyElection2019 #MaharashtraAssemblyElection2019