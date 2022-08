Salman Rushdie Attacked: Salman Rushdie punished for criticism?

Writer Salman Rushdie has been fatally attacked during an event in New York. During the program, Salman Rushdie is attacked with a knife on the stage. The attacker also punched Salman Rushdie.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Writer Salman Rushdie has been fatally attacked during an event in New York. During the program, Salman Rushdie is attacked with a knife on the stage. The attacker also punched Salman Rushdie.