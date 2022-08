Salman Siddiqui threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath

A person named Salman Siddiqui has threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath. After receiving the threatening letter, an FIR has been registered at the Alambagh police station in Lucknow.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

A person named Salman Siddiqui has threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath. After receiving the threatening letter, an FIR has been registered at the Alambagh police station in Lucknow.