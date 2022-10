Samajwadi Party: Mourning across the country due to the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 82 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.