Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

A Jain saint associated with the Sammed Shikhar controversy campaign has passed away after fasting. Jain community is protesting in large numbers against the government's decision in Chattisgarh's Jharkhand. Due to this a Jain saint passed away.