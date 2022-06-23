NewsVideos

Sanjay Raut's big statement amid Maharashtra Political Crisis

The statements and counter-statements continues amid political crisis in Maharashtra. In the press conference, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that MLAs should not communicate with Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss this issue with CM Uddhav. We are ready to consider exiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if all the MLAs so desire, but for this they will have to come here and discuss with the CM.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
