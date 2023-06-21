NewsVideos
Santosh Manjhi Joins NDA: Santosh Manjhi joins NDA. Amit Shah | BJP | breaking news

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha has announced joining the BJP-led NDA. An announcement in this regard was made by the Party President and son of Mr. Manjhi, Santosh Suman in New Delhi. Earlier today, the Manjhi father-son duo met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

