Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabole of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's big statement on population control

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabole of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has given a big statement about the population. He said that the population explosion in the country is worrying. There is a need to think about this subject in totality and unity.