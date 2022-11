Satyendar Jain Video: Kejriwal's counterattack on JP Nadda's statement

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Today another video of Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain, lodged in Tihar Jail, has gone viral. BJP's national president JP Nadda hit hard on AAP and said, 'Tihar Jail has become a massage parlour'. Kejriwal retaliated on this statement and said that BJP has become a video-making company.