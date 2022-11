Satyendra Jain Massage Video: BJP MP Parvesh Verma's big statement on Satyendra Jain's massage video

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

A few days back, some videos of Delhi Aam Aadmi Party Minister Satyendra Jain went viral on social media. In these videos, Satyendra Jain was seen getting massage in Tihar Jail. There has been a big disclosure about these videos. The person massaging Satyendra Jain is said to be accused of a rape case. Commenting on this, BJP's MP Parvesh Verma said, 'no physiotherapy was done in the jail'.