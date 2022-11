Satyendra Jain Viral Video Case: The person who massaged Satyendra Jain was accused of rape

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in Satyendra Jain's viral video case. A few days back, several videos went viral from Tihar Jail in which he was getting a massage. A huge revelation has come in the same case that the person who was massaging Delhi minister is an accused in a rape case.