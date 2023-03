videoDetails

Saurabh Bhardwaj attacks central government over banning Delhi's Budget

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Delhi government's budget was to be presented today but it was stopped due to disapproval of Ministry of Home Affairs. Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference regarding this. During the press conference, Saurabh Bhardwaj lashed out at central government and said, 'The people of Delhi have been insulted. It is shameful to stop the budget of Delhi.