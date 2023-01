videoDetails

SC On Haldwan Case : Supreme Court Sends Notice To Railway And Uttarakhand Government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Supreme Court pronounced judgement on Haldwani Railway Land Encroachment Case. In the hearing, Supreme Court has stayed the order of Nainital High Court. Now, the next hearing will be on February 7. Along with this, the Supreme Court has sent a notice to the Railways and Uttarakhand Government.