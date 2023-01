videoDetails

Scuffle takes place between AAP and BJP corporators during Delhi MCD Mayor Election Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Mahabharata is taking place in Delhi regarding the mayoral election. Even before the election of the mayor, there has been a fight between BJP (BJP) and AAP (AAP) councilors inside the House. There was a fierce scuffle between the leaders of both the parties in the Civic Center. Due to heavy uproar, the house has been adjourned till the next date.