Second Phase of Budget Session 2023 to begin from today, know what issues can be discussed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

The second phase of the budget session of Parliament is starting from today. During this, the opposition is in full preparation to surround the government. Opposition can question the action of ED. There will also be a meeting of opposition parties at 10 am. Know in detail in this report what can happen in today's budget session.