Second phase of campaign war in Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Ahmedabad

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

Voting is going on today i.e. on Thursday for the first phase of the Gujarat elections. Voting is being held on 89 seats in total of 19 districts of southern parts of Gujarat including Saurashtra-Kutch. On the other hand, in the meantime, the campaign for the second phase has also started. Arvind Kejriwal has reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat