trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638728
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider writes to President Murmu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Seema Haider Pakistan News: Preparations are being made to send Seema Haider, who illegally reached India via Nepal from Pakistan to Pakistan, to get her love. According to sources, Pakistani woman is trying to file charge sheet in the case of Seema Haider as soon as possible.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

CM Gehlot sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha
play icon3:36
CM Gehlot sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha
Yamuna again above the danger mark in Delhi.
play icon0:46
Yamuna again above the danger mark in Delhi.
Seema Haider denied the allegations, Seema wrote a letter to President Murmu
play icon13:41
Seema Haider denied the allegations, Seema wrote a letter to President Murmu
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news on Yamuna's water level, danger of flood in Delhi not averted
play icon0:49
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news on Yamuna's water level, danger of flood in Delhi not averted
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast
play icon12:45
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

CM Gehlot sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha
play icon3:36
CM Gehlot sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha
Yamuna again above the danger mark in Delhi.
play icon0:46
Yamuna again above the danger mark in Delhi.
Seema Haider denied the allegations, Seema wrote a letter to President Murmu
play icon13:41
Seema Haider denied the allegations, Seema wrote a letter to President Murmu
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news on Yamuna's water level, danger of flood in Delhi not averted
play icon0:49
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news on Yamuna's water level, danger of flood in Delhi not averted
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast
play icon12:45
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast
seema haider exclusive interview,seema haider exclusive interview,seema haider news,sachin love,seema haider news,seema haider story,seema haider from pakistan,seema haider passport,seema haider,pakistan seema haider,seema sachin news,seema sachin viral video,seema sachin,Pakistan news,sachin seema love,Indian Army,UP news,isi link,RAW,