Shaheen Bagh: Sadhana Ramachandran leaves, issue not resolved yet

It was the fourth day when the supreme court appointed interlocutors tries to resolve the Shaheen Bagh issue, but again its a failed attempt. One of the interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court, Sadhana Ramachandran said before leaving the site that talks will be only on Shaheen Bagh not on CAA.