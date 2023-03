videoDetails

'Shameful day for democracy', says Priyanka Chaturvedi on Rahul's disqualification as MP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

In the Modi surname case of 2019, Rahul Gandhi got a big shock over the two-year sentence. Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi has been taken away. Priyanka Chaturvedi's statement has come to the fore regarding this. He said that today is a very shameful day for democracy.