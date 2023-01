videoDetails

Sheezan Khan's Family Holds A Press Conference And Rejects All The Allegations Put By Tunisha's Mother

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Tunisha Sharma Case accused Sheezan Khan's family held a press conference today. During the press conference, Sheezan's family denied all the allegations made by Tunisha's mother and said, 'Don't know what Tunisha's mother wants'. Apart from this, he also termed the allegation of religious conversion as wrong.