Shehnaaz Gill bids her last farewell to Sidharth Shukla, arrives at crematorium for his last rites

When Shehnaaz Gill arrived to bid her last farewell at Sidharth Shukla's funeral, she was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and seemed completely heartbroken. While going for the last rites of Sidharth Shukla, she breaks down several times and appeared unconscious. Shehnaaz's first appearance after Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left fans, media and friends stunned.