trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636523
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Gorakhpur temple on the second Monday of Sawan.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
play icon1:42
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University
play icon1:15
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
play icon1:42
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University
play icon1:15
Big action on Pakistani terrorist's aid in Kashmir University
Gorakhpur News,Gorakhpur temple,Gorakhpur,CM Yogi,cm yogi news,Sawan,Har Har Mahadev,CM Yogi Adityanath,UP CM Yogi Adityanath,Yogi Adityanath,Hindi News,cm yogi news today,yogi adityanath news,Breaking News,Latest News,UP news,cm yogi speech,yogi adityanath latest news,cm yogi live,News,today news,News Live,Top news,Yogi,live news,cm yogi live today,cm yogi on kanwar yatra,UP CM Yogi,cm yogi interview,ani news,