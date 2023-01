videoDetails

Shiv Sena Leader accuse of celebrating his birthday

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Shiv Sena leader celebrates Chhota Rajan birth day: Hearing is going on in many cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan and he is serving the sentence of his crimes in jail. Meanwhile, a leader of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction celebrated the birthday of jailed underworld don Chhota Rajan with great fanfare and there was a ruckus after his pictures went viral.