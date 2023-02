videoDetails

Shiv Sena Row: Home Minister Amit Shah Makes Big Statement,says,'Those Who Cheat Should Not Be Forgiven'

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Pune, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena. He welcomed the decision of the Election Commission. Along with this, he said that, 'those who cheat should not be forgiven'.