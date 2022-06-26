Shiv Sena to take legal help amid Maharashtra political crisis

Political crisis continues in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is continuously increasing the troubles for Uddhav Thackeray. Now this matter is taking legal turn. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has said in a press conference that now we will take legal help.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

