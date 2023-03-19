हिन्दी
Shivpal's big claim on Lok Sabha Elections
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 19, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Shivpal Yadav made a big claim in the meeting of the National Executive of SP in Bengal. Shivpal Yadav said that in 2024 his party will win 50 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.
