NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shivpal's big claim on Lok Sabha Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Shivpal Yadav made a big claim in the meeting of the National Executive of SP in Bengal. Shivpal Yadav said that in 2024 his party will win 50 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

All Videos

Delhi Police reaches Rahul Gandhi's house, CM Gehlot says, 'all this is happening at the behest of Shah'
2:39
Delhi Police reaches Rahul Gandhi's house, CM Gehlot says, 'all this is happening at the behest of Shah'
CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya, inspect the projects under construction
5:58
CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya, inspect the projects under construction
Delhi Police team reach to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's house today
11:39
Delhi Police team reach to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's house today
Exclusive details of manhunt operation against Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh
Exclusive details of manhunt operation against Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh
Four Khalistani supporters brought to Dibrugarh, action intensify for Amritpal's arrest
16:16
Four Khalistani supporters brought to Dibrugarh, action intensify for Amritpal's arrest

Trending Videos

2:39
Delhi Police reaches Rahul Gandhi's house, CM Gehlot says, 'all this is happening at the behest of Shah'
5:58
CM Yogi reaches Ayodhya, inspect the projects under construction
11:39
Delhi Police team reach to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's house today
Exclusive details of manhunt operation against Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh
16:16
Four Khalistani supporters brought to Dibrugarh, action intensify for Amritpal's arrest
2024 Election,Election 2024,2024 elections,ap 2024 elections,2024 presidential election,Lok Sabha Election 2024,loksabha election 2024,ap public talk on 2024 elections,elections 2024,Elections,2024 election map,2024 election bid,election 2024 poll,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,ap 2024 election survey,ap election survey 2024,2024 election night,election 2024 india,ap assembly elections 2024,2024 elections public talk,