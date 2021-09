Shooter Avani Lekhara wins bronze, becomes the first Indian woman to win 2 medals in a single Paralympics

India's Avani Lekhara won the bronze medal (2nd medal) in women's 50m rifle at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. Earlier, she had become the first Indian woman to win a gold at the Paralympics in the women's 10m air rifle event. She has also become the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single Paralympics.