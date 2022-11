Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab cut Shraddha into 35 pieces in the name of love-jihad - Himanta Biswa

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa has reacted strongly to the Shraddha murder case. He said that another girl became the victim of love jihad and was cut into 35 pieces by Aftab. Watch this video to know more.