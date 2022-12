Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab is playing tricks to avoid punishment

The police is constantly questioning the accused in the Shraddha murder case. Hundreds of questions were asked to Aftab in polygraph and narco test, but every time he kept answering every question very carefully. The surprising thing is that the answers to the questions have been the same in every test.