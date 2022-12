Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's biggest confession during Narco test!

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

The questions to which the Delhi Police was looking for answers in the Shraddha murder case, were found today in Aftab's narco test. In the narco test, Aftab told the place of throwing the mobile phone and clothes after Shraddha's murder. Also confessed to dismembering the dead body with 7 weapons.