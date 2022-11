Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police found 18 bones in Shraddha case, CFSL investigation continues

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Delhi Police has so far recovered 18 bones in shraddha murder case along with her jaw. These bones have been recovered from Mehrauli, Chattarpur, and Gurugram. CFSL is investigating whether these bones are related to shraddha or not.