Shraddha Murder Case: RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Aftab

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

RSS leader Indresh Kumar's statement on Shraddha murder case has come to the fore. He has said how savage a human being can be. Earlier, he said that Aftab is an inhuman monster. Haven't seen such an incident in 70-75 years.